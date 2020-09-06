Officials at Timberlane Regional School District have been forced to change school reopening plans due to staffing shortages.
The School Board announced new plans at Thursday night’s meeting, just a day before the holiday weekend leading up to the first day of school.
Middle school students who chose a hybrid model — combining at-home learning with limited classroom time — will not start in person Tuesday as anticipated, the board determined. They must now stay home until Sept. 20.
Similarly, elementary and high-school students will have a remote start Sept. 8 and 9, with hybrid learning to begin Sept. 10. The board announced there will be no bus service until then.
As the unprecedented year gets underway, district leaders say they will be searching for 10 full-time staff hires, and in the meantime, pay an increased rate to substitute teachers who fill in.
The board agreed to increasing class sizes to state limits due to the staffing level shortfalls, according to Timberlane Teachers’ Association President Maria Kendall.
Kendall said she participated Wednesday, the night before the School Board meeting, in six hours of negotiations regarding teachers' needs with newly hired interim Superintendent Brian Cochrane, district administrators and the school district’s attorney.
She has expressed concerns shared by the majority of Timberlane teachers for several weeks, including a lack of appropriate safety plans with specifics to protect staff, students and the community, Kendall said.
“(This week) we walked away (from negotiations) with a Memorandum of Understanding that all parties could agree upon,” she said. “We then met with Timberlane Teachers’ Association members to inform them of the MOU and provided a ballot for members to vote.”
It was ratified with 96% approval, Kendall said.
She explained that administrators presented the agreement to the School Board for approval Thursday.
“After delegates and individuals spoke, the School Board went into nonpublic session for over two hours to discuss the MOU and the shortage of staff in buildings as a result of needing accommodations to work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kendall said.
The board, however, came out of the nonpublic meeting and only addressed the need for hiring more staff and adjusting the in-person start dates due to staffing needs, she said.
“They did not address the MOU,” she said. “We did not know if they discussed it or voted on it in nonpublic.”
Kendall said this week “a couple of teachers” gave their notice of terminating employment “due to the lack of direction from the school district and the conditions staff will be working under this year.”
Criticized conditions include, “still not knowing from HR if their accommodations to teach remotely have been approved with school starting on Tuesday,” Kendall said.
Also, having to teach in two classrooms simultaneously, a lack of personal protection equipment for staff such as goggles, face shields and gowns for those working with students that spit or bite.
Another problem, according to teachers, is not being permitted to open windows and use fans to regulate classroom heat due to the HVAC system needing windows closed to function properly.
School Board Chairwoman Kimberly Farah did not respond to a request for comment before deadline for this story.