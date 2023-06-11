PLAISTOW — There were 243 students who graduated from Timberlane Regional High School when the school held its commencement on Saturday, June 10.
The ceremony took place on the school's campus at 36 Greenough Road.
National Honor Society President Katelyn Beaudet welcomed everyone to graduation.
Timberlane Regional School District Superintendent Christopher Kellan gave his remarks, followed by Principal John Vaccarezza presenting various awards.
Valedictorian Anna Hammer, Salutatorian Thomas Young and Class Essayist Alexis Hornsby gave speeches.
Kellan, Vaccarezza, School Board Chairperson Katie Knutsen and Assistant Superintendent Justin Krieger presented the graduating seniors with their diplomas.
Student Council President Olivia Buckley gave the salute to the Class of 2023.
The school's graduation orchestra performed during the ceremony.
