The Timberlane Regional High School Scholarship Committee recently awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to the Class of 2022.
After a welcoming performance by Timberlane’s jazz band, Ashley Harbel, the assistant principal in her first year at Timberlane, addressed the senior class.
“I know that tonight and this week is one filled with excitement, pride, and a little bit of nostalgia,” Harbel said. “I am so excited to see where this life takes each of you, and on behalf of everyone here and our community, congratulations on your accomplishments and on completing this part of your journey as an owl.”
Harbel explained that there were over 120 applicants for these scholarships, and she thanked the Timberlane Regional High School Scholarship Committee for taking the time to go through all of these applications.
“It was not an easy task for our scholarship committee,” Harbel said. “We have many deserving students.”
She quoted “A Wrinkle in Time” for the audience, and encouraged students in their journey after graduation.
“We have given you the outline, but now it’s time for you to pick up the pen,” Harbel said. “You are ready.”
Harbel then awarded the multitude of scholarships to the seniors. The ceremony began with memorial scholarships and members of the community. The ceremony then moved to the general scholarships, offered from a variety of sponsors including libraries and local gardening clubs. Finally, Harbel awarded the honor society and athletic scholarships to a plethora of students.
After the final scholarship recipients accepted their award, Harbel addressed the seniors one last time.
“Congratulations again on your hard work paying off, both literally and figuratively,” she joked. “We are all so proud of your accomplishments and look forward to seeing where your path leads you.”
