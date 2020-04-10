PLAISTOW — After some Timberlane Regional School Board members criticized teachers who don’t use videoconferencing while schools are shuttered during the coronavirus crisis, the teachers’ union accused them of “anti-teacher rhetoric.”
During Thursday’s meeting, board member Jennifer Silva said she was concerned that teachers aren’t required to use the technology. She called it “a huge disservice” that some students are having no interaction with teachers.
She added that using the technology would hold students more accountable for their work.
Board Chairman Kim Farah noted that there is a learning curve associated with adding new technology to teaching curriculums.
“Some people are more technologically savvy, and some people are still working hard to come on board,” Farah said.
Board member Shawn O’Neil said he would like to receive weekly updates regarding teachers’ use of videoconferencing.
After the meeting, O’Neil said he believes the updates could help the board keep tabs on whether or not the technology is being used often enough.
“If you have a teacher who says ‘I am not going to learn it,’ I think maybe then we should have a talk,” O’Neil said, adding that he doesn’t expect every teacher to be an expert in the new technology right away.
“We should always be on the growth curve, and have more teachers coming online,” he said. “I just don’t want the word ‘optional’ to be a scapegoat to get by not learning how to use it.”
Timberlane Teachers Association President Ryan Richman said he thinks it’s unlikely that teachers aren’t using video conferencing because they don’t want to learn to use it.
He said many teachers are using the technology, and those who aren’t have good reasons.
He noted that many teachers are still trying to learn how to incorporate the new technology. He also mentioned privacy issues.
“Not everyone is comfortable letting people into their family’s space yet,” he said. “It would be a gross mischaracterization to assume that someone would not be doing videoconferencing because they are looking for the easiest way to do something, because that is not what a teacher does.”
After the meeting, the Timberlane Teachers Association released a statement saying the union was “extremely disappointed by the anti-teacher rhetoric push by some (school board) members.”
“The educators of the Timberlane Regional School District are highly skilled, knowledgeable professionals who care deeply about their students and the families they serve,” according to the statement.
Richman was thankful for Farah’s support during the meeting. He said he doesn’t think any school board members were intentionally trying to be “anti-teacher,” but that the tone was “extraordinarily harsh.”
“It is really quite unfair to blame teachers for the challenges we are facing,” he said.
He also noted that parents, administrators and some school board members have been overwhelmingly supportive of teachers.
“When you are a leader, good leadership starts with compassion,” he said. “Sometimes it is better to think how your words might be taken before you put them out there, because it might undermine your goal.”