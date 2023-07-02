MANCHESTER — Forty-three biology students at Timberlane Regional High School participated in the Biotrek program, an outreach program from Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute in Manchester.
Students worked in this project-based learning program to first find a medical problem that interested their team and design a tissue or organ product solution. They then created a company and business plan around their product, and presented it to panelists.
Eleven teams presented in their classes, and three teams went on to the final pitch event. The winning team was Chaunda Poulin, Matthew Gosselin and Adam Cartonio for their bladder tissue replacement center pitch.
American Independence Festival in Exeter
EXETER — The American Independence Museum will hold its 33rd American Independence Festival on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 1 Governors Lane.
It will feature a fun-filled day of activities including first-person reenactors, military reenactments, the Traditional Artisans Village, games, a beer garden, food and more.
Admission is free.
The marketplace returns this year and will stretch throughout downtown Exeter.
This celebration also marks the one time of year in which the museum’s original copy of the Declaration of Independence — known as the Dunlap Broadside — will be on display.
For more information, visit independencemuseum.org.
Manchester museum to host art and wellness workshops
MANCHESTER — Currier Museum of Art will offer a summer series of art and wellness workshops for their Art for Vets program members along with their spouses or significant others at 150 Ash Street.
The day-long workshops will be led by teaching artists and the Currier’s art therapist, Lucie Amaro Chmura.
No experience is necessary and lunch will be provided. Class size is ten participants.
These workshops are offered tuition free. All materials are provided.
To register, veterans must first be enrolled with the Art for Vets program. If previously enrolled, contact classes@currier.org or 603-518-4922 to register.
To enroll, contact artforvets@currier.org or 603-518-4946.
Old Home Day planning underway
LONDONDERRY — The annual multi-day Old Home Day celebration is set for Aug. 16 to 19 and once again will include days full of activities and events to highlight all things Londonderry.
Planning is getting started and information and forms are now available on the town website at londonderrynh.gov.
This year’s Old Home Day theme is “Small Town Living.”
For more information contact Kirby Brown at kbrown@londonderrynh.org or Katie Sullivan at ksullivan@londonderry.org.
Old Home Day is a longstanding tradition in Londonderry and includes a parade, Town Common vendors, food, games, historical events, barbecue events, a road race, senior night meal and more.
