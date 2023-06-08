PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional School District Superintendent Christopher Kellan is back on the job after suffering a brain injury that forced him to take time away from work for a few months.
On April 14, the school board announced Kellan was recovering from a medical emergency. Assistant Superintendent Justin Krieger took over as interim superintendent in his absence.
Kellan posted a video message on the school district’s Facebook page on June 6 to update the Timberlane community on what happened, as he’s gradually returning back to work.
The superintendent suffered a concussion and subsequent brain bleeding that resulted in emergency neurosurgery.
The injury occurred when Kellan hit his head on a door header retrieving firewood from his chicken coop a few months ago.
He started experiencing vertigo from the concussion the next day. After a trip to his doctor, he was sent to physical therapy for three weeks to treat the vertigo and other concussion symptoms.
But things took a serious turn in that time frame.
Kellan was still feeling lightheaded and experiencing headaches, but also started having mobility issues.
His doctor sent him to Lawrence General Hospital for a CT scan. He was then transported to Mass General Brigham for emergency brain surgery.
The superintendent underwent a craniotomy to remove part of his skull. He also had a burr hole drilled to insert a drain and relieve fluid pressure.
He acknowledge he’s lucky to be alive after enduring a significant brain injury and that lesser brain injuries are fatal.
“I was very fortunate to have incredible medical treatment, as well as tremendous support from both my immediate and Timberlane families resulting in a miraculous recovery,” Kellan said.
He was thankful for the outpouring of support his family received during his recovery.
Although he continues to experience some symptoms like light sensitivity, he expects to make a full recovery within a year.
He’s currently back working part-time.
“I’m very happy to begin my gradual return to the work here at Timberlane that I truly love,” Kellan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.