Timberlane teacher arrested on child sex assault charges

A Timberlane Regional Middle School teacher was arrested Tuesday by Nashua police after an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children online, according to the Timberlane School District.
Christopher Gempp, 36, of Derry, has been charged with prohibited uses of computer services and attempted felonious sexual assault, according to Nashua police.
Gempp is a technology teacher at Timberlane Regional Middle School. He was immediately removed from his responsibilities and placed on leave when the district found out about the arrest, Superintendent Earl Metzler said.
An investigation by the Nashua Special Investigations Division in April 2020 sought to identify people on the internet who were communicating with children, Nashua police said.
During that investigation, Gempp was found to be engaging with someone he thought was a child, police said.
The Timberlane School District was not aware of the investigation until Gempp was arrested Tuesday, Metzler said.
Gempp was hired in 2017 and the district is not aware of any incidents involving students, Metzler said.
The district is cooperating with the New Hampshire Department of Education and local law enforcement on the case, Metzler said.
Gempp is being held on $5,000 cash or surety bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South in Nashua on Thursday.
The Nashua Police Department is an affiliate of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, working to combat child exploitation in New Hampshire.