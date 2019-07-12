PLAISTOW — The criminal trial of Timberlane Regional High School social studies teacher Daniel Joyce, 56, of Auburn will proceed on Nov. 8.
Joyce appeared before Judge Sharon DeVires in Plaistow District Court on Friday for a trial management conference.
Joyce was arrested March 13 and charged with simple assault against a student and disorderly conduct. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
According to court documents, the incident happened outside of a high school building after Joyce gave the student "a lanyard or wallet" during class time.
When the student walked out of the classroom, Joyce approached the student and said something along the lines of "Nothing? Nothing at all?" according to court documents.
Joyce then used his left forearm to make contact with the student's right shoulder, court documents said. When the student backed up and contact was broken, the student walked away and was called a "little (expletive)" by Joyce, according to court documents.
Court documents say the student then reported the incident to school staff.
When police obtained a video of the incident from the school, they saw the interaction as the student described it, according to court documents. They also observed that Joyce pushed the student towards a wall, which was not described by the student, according to court documents.
According to court documents, the student also took out a stalking petition against Joyce in Derry District Court on Feb. 12.
According to court documents, Joyce said he touched the student's knapsack.
Joyce was released on personal recognizance bail on March 13. He was placed on paid administrative leave.
Phone calls and emails to the high school and School Administrative Unit 55 were not returned by press time. It is unclear if Joyce is still on paid administrative leave.