PLAISTOW — Residents in the Timberlane Regional School District voted on Monday night to ratify an error in the way the 2023 school annual meeting was posted in January.
The vote was for the entire warrant that now allows the School Board to continue its financing of a 20-year lease-purchase agreement for school repairs and maintenance.
Residents of the district’s four towns — Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville — crowded the room at 30 Greenough Road that is used for the board’s meetings. People spilled over into two offset rooms to accommodate the large turnout looking to cast their vote on the matter.
The issue stemmed from the school district posting the ballot with its warrant articles on January 30 without the signature of a town official attesting it was a true copy of what would be presented to voters in this past year’s election.
Three days later, an updated version was posted with the needed signature.
“A true copy attest” were the only four words missing from the original warrant, School District Moderator Bob Harb said. The remainder of the two warrants were identical.
Steven Whitley, Timberlane’s attorney, said this issue was brought to attention because of the $25 million lease purchase agreement intended to be used on energy-saving school improvements throughout the district.
He said after the article passed, the school board worked to secure financing which in effect required the opinion of a bond council to close the loan.
The district asked his office to serve as the bond council to help move finance talks on it.
In the process, they looked at the town meeting to make sure everything was done properly and found the first posting of the school warrant was incorrect.
The error was found in late May, Whitley said.
The lawyer added the council could not issue an opinion on the lease until this error was corrected by the district. He said if the ballot ratification did not pass, school improvements would likely be put off until the 2024 elections.
While residents overwhelmingly voted in favor to right the wrong, they were concerned about how the district presented — or didn’t present — the information to the public.
A few voters were disappointed in the lack of transparency in the process.
Shawn O’Neil of Danville said the district should have provided its towns with detailed information, like the background Whitley provided to those in a prior public meeting before this special meeting.
“That would have been sufficient to let everyone know in this district what we are trying to correct,” said O’Neil.
He also believed the voting location of the superintendent’s office limited the amount of people who could be present.
Others at the special meeting, including Jon Goldman of Sandown, felt the same. Goldman thought there was poor foresight to hold the vote at that spot.
He added the school district should have been more upfront about the mistake months ago and there likely would have been fewer people at the special meeting concerned about what happened.
“The concerns tonight are not falling on deaf ears,” said School Board member Jack Sapia.
