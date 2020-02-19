PLAISTOW — More than 40 community members attended a public forum on Timberlane Regional School District’s potential withdrawal from School Administrative Unit 55 on Wednesday at the Plaistow Public Library.
Residents of the district listened to a presentation from Barbara Kiszka, who served on the committee that created a one-year withdrawal plan which was approved by the New Hampshire Board of Education, and then asked committee members questions.
The Timberlane and Hampstead school districts currently make up SAU 55.
Kiszka’s presentation discussed why the committee chose to recommend withdrawal, the history of SAU 55, how the current SAU functions, how a post-withdrawal SAU would function, and the recommended transition plan.
After the presentation, Kiszka and Karen Steele, another committee member, answered questions from the audience.
Residents, many of whom are parents of students in the district, asked questions about the cost of withdrawal, the fate of the current administrative building and staffing changes.
One issue that came up multiple times was the potential price tag of withdrawal, and both Kiszka and Steele said they believe the process would ultimately be financially beneficial for the district. They said that for one or two years, the district would be paying more than it is currently paying as it finishes paying their share of SAU 55 expenses that they are contractually obligated to pay. In addition, they said there would be a short period of overlap during the transition when the district would be paying both SAU 55 administrators and administrators of the newly formed SAU.
Once the district has completed all of its obligations to SAU 55, Steele said she anticipates the district would save approximately $162,000 per year.
Steele and Kiszka also said multiple times that students would likely not be impacted by the withdrawal. They noted that the schools have separate bus systems, separate food providers, and separate curriculums. Kiszka said the one asset that Timberlane and Hampstead share is a fingerprinting machine.
After the forum, Kiszka said she was extremely happy with the conversation.
“I think that there were some really thought provoking questions,” Kiszka said, “and I think we have a lot of answers, but there is definitely still some unknown.”
She said she was thrilled with the turnout, and that she was excited to hear that multiple members of the audience said the committee should hold more withdrawal forums.
“The fact that they asked for more,” she said, “that they wanted us to be able to spread this, I thought that was huge.”
Sarah Scanlon, who lives in Danville and has two children in the district, said that she gained a lot from coming to the event.
“I wasn’t 100% sure,” Scanlon said, noting that she was leaning towards supporting withdrawal but had questions. “Now, long term it seems like [withdrawal] would be better.”
Scanlon said she hopes the committee holds similar forums in the next couple of weeks. She said that it’s “crunch time” and that voters could learn a lot from listening to the committee members.
Voters in Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, and Sandown will decide at the polls whether or not to remain in SAU 55 on March 10. The warrant article, Article 7, requires a three-fifths majority to pass. If Timberlane votes in favor of withdrawal, the district would withdraw according to the plan created by the withdrawal committee, which was approved by the New Hampshire Board of Education. The transition plan would go into effect on July 1, 2021.