PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Regional School District will stay with a hybrid learning model Friday, rather than transitioning to fully remote.
On Sunday, after a spike in Rockingham County COVID-19 cases and the discovery that some of them were affiliated with two local schools, Interim Superintendent Brian Cochrane announced in an email addressed to parents and guardians that the district would transition to fully remote learning this Friday.
He did not say which schools were affected.
But on Wednesday, Cochrane changed course, saying the district would continue with the hybrid model because the number of cases in the area has leveled off and the situation at the two schools is contained.
"Since Sunday the local community COVID rates have plateaued and then decreased slightly," Cochrane wrote in a letter on the district's Facebook page. Wednesday
"As of the sending of this message, the two potential school situations have run their course without incident and we still have no evidence of school-based transmission of COVID-19," he continued.
He said the School District will continue monitoring the situation and officials "can choose to take a more or less restrictive approach, as deemed necessary."
"In future, please know that we may not always have the luxury of delaying before making a 'pivot' to fully remote instruction due to COVID-19 conditions," Cochrane wrote.
"You should also know that if a significant event occurs at one school (or more), only the affected schools may move to fully remote. Non-affected schools would remain in the District Instructional Model."