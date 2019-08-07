DERRY — It's a growing, thriving spot in downtown Derry and getting some attention from those at the state level who appreciate homegrown food.
Derry's Homegrown Farm and Artisan Market was on the state's radar Wednesday as Gov. Chris Sununu, along with New Hampshire Commissioner of Agriculture Shawn Jasper, paid the market a visit to honor the town's homegrown success and see the market in action.
The governor proclaimed this week as the 20th annual New Hampshire Farmers' Market Week, stopping by downtown Derry to visit the community's weekly market and chat with supporters and shoppers. It's also a kickoff for New Hampshire's Eat Local Month all through August, the state's annual celebration of the Granite State's food and agricultural production.
Derry's market is held every Wednesday through September, 3 to 7 p.m. at 1 West Broadway. This is the third year for the reorganized market, offering a big lineup of weekly vendors and growers putting up their spaces on a grassy plot downtown across Sabatino’s North Italian restaurant, selling produce, baked goods, wines, craft beers, soaps, sauces, pastries and much more. There are also weekly artisans and musicians in the market spotlight.
New Hampshire celebrates New Hampshire Eat Local Month throughout August with many activities planned around the state. Visit http://nheatlocal.org for information.