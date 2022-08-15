Last week was National Farmers Market Week, but markets dot the region all week long.
A weekly market put on by Groundwork Lawrence runs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from June 15 through Oct. 29.
According to Groundwork Lawrence, all the farmers accept SNAP/EBT/food stamps as well as debit, credit and cash; GWL market coupons, WIC, and senior farmers market coupons are also welcome.
Because of the Health Incentives Program, SNAP households are able to earn a dollar-for-dollar match on eligible purchases of fresh fruit and vegetables at farmers markets, farm stands, CSA and mobile markets.
