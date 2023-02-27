LAWRENCE — A toddler who was in the back seat of an SUV when it was stolen was dropped off at the Lawrence General Hospital ER unharmed Monday night.
Emma Buth, 22 months, was in the back seat of a silver 2011 Honda Pilot that was stolen at 8:19 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.
Local police, state troopers and canine units immediately began a search for the stolen SUV.
State police issued alert bulletins to the media with photos of the child and stolen vehicle.
The child was dropped off at LGH shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Police said she was safe and unharmed.
A search for the stolen Honda Pilot continued and two suspects were taken into custody just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 495 south.
The suspects' identities were not immediately available.
