A Merrimack Valley jazz ambassador who hosted world-class jazz in Methuen for more than 20 years, and presented Tony Bennett band members multiple times, puts Tony in the pantheon of performers.
Bennett died Friday in New York. He was 96 years old, a fortnight short of 97.
He had an amiable and inviting presence, and a touching voice that personalized the American songbook, including 20th-century standards by composers like Cole Porter, Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin.
He was a timeless troubadour, who appealed to every generation of listeners.
“I think Tony was one of the greatest artists who ever lived,” said Bob “Jocko” Arcidiacono, whose Jocko’s Jazz was a Tuesday night staple at The Sahara Club and Restaurant in Methuen until the pandemic. “I almost equate him to Frank Sinatra.”
That is high praise. Arcidiacono is a jazz lover.
He met Bennett 11 times. He and his wife saw Bennett perform for the first time in around 1974 in Las Vegas, at the old Sahara Hotel.
The last time he heard Bennett sing was in Lowell four or five years ago.
“Of course, Sinatra is the greatest vocalist who ever lived, but Tony was just a step from that, and as far as artistry, they are equal,” Arcidiacono says.
Arcidiacono loves some of Bennett’s standards, including “Rags to Riches,” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” but also a lot of his obscure tunes.
They include “Make the World Your Own,” from a Bennett children’s album, and “All for You,” written by Bennett and Django Reinhardt and released in 2004. Jocko’s Jazz presented The Tony Bennett Quartet, without Bennett, in 2018.
Joining Marshall Wood on bass was Gray Sargent on guitar, Tom Ranier on piano and Harold Jones on drums. Donna Byrne, an opening act for Bennett in the U.S. and abroad, was the vocalist.
Jones had been with Bennett since the 1960s, and Sargent had been with Bennett for 20 years.
Wood, who joined Bennett full time in 2009, and his wife, Byrne, were regular performers at the Methuen cabaret-style club.
Wood said in an interview before the 2018 gig at the Sahara that backing up Bennett had been wonderful and that he was one of the best musicians ever.
Wood had just completed a Bennett concert at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where the audience was especially appreciative. “On a scale of 1 to 10, about 400,” he rated their appreciation.
Arcidiacono grew up in Lawrence, graduated from LHS in 1966, entered the US Army and fought in Vietnam, returned home and delivered mail with the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years before retiring in 2003.
He has been enamored of jazz since his youth.
Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to the Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.
The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.” He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s — and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.