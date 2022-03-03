HAVERHILL — City officials have announced the winners of the first Top Dog contest that offered offered tag numbers 1 through 3 as prizes. The contest was held as a way to encourage residents to register their dogs with the city.
Assistant City Clerk Kaitlin Wright said the contest attracted 30 entries, which exceeded her expectations.
"Since this was our first year running the contest our goal was 20 entries so I was pleased with the response we received," she said, noting the city registered about 3,400 dogs last year.
Entries were drawn at random on March 1, when this year's license processing began. The first place winner, Mitzi, a 12-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix owned by Terry Kenny, can proudly wear tag #1 for one year.
Maddie, a 15-year-old female King Charles Cavalier Spaniel owned by Judy DeMellia, received tag #2 and third place winner, Rigby, a seven-year-old male Hound owned by Nancy Beirne, received tag #3.
Registration ends May 31 and the fee is $15 for a dog that is spayed or neutered and $20 for a dog that is not fixed. There is an additional $10 late fee to register between June 1 and June 30; a $15 late fee from July 1 to July 31 and a $25 late fee after July 31.
A copy of a valid rabies certificate is required for licensing.
Photos of the winners have been posted in the City Clerk's office and are on the city's web page under City Clerk, and by hovering your cursor over "Dog Licensing."
To license your dog, visit the City Clerk's office, Room 118 in City Hall, 4 Summer St., or visit online at www.cityofhaverhill.com/government/city_clerk/dogs/index.php.