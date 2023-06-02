BOSTON — The state's hospitals are pushing for new state and federal workplace protections and tougher criminal sanctions in response to a pandemic-related uptick in violence against health care workers.
A proposal being considered by the state Legislature would set new criminal charges specifically for violence and intimidation against health care workers and require hospitals and state public health officials to establish new standards for dealing with security risks at medical facilities.
Under the legislation, anyone who "knowingly and intentionally interferes with the conduct of a healthcare facility" could be charged and face up to 90 days in prison and $5,000 in fines. The proposed charge of "aggravated interference with the conduct of a healthcare facility" could land offenders in prison for up to five years, as well as $5,000 in fines.
The legislation would also require the state Department of Mental Health to set standards for evaluating and addressing security risks at healthcare facilities, and require hospitals to develop a workplace violence prevention plan and file annual reports to the state on worker assaults.
It would also allow victims of assault and battery or aggravated interference to take paid leave to address criminal proceedings or pursue legal action.
A report released by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association in January found that every 38 minutes a health care worker in the state is physically assaulted, verbally abused or threatened.
The report found that about 96% of violent incidents at hospitals are carried out by either patients, visitors, or non-hospital employees. Most of the victims are nurses, followed by security personnel and other healthcare workers. Of those incidents, 33% were committed by repeat offenders.
"Abusive incidents do more than harm those who have devoted their careers to saving lives; they affect access to compassionate, timely care for patients in need," the report's authors wrote.
Reported assaults against healthcare workers leveled out throughout most of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a drop in patient and visitor volume at hospitals, but rose steadily throughout 2021 and 2022, the report's authors noted.
"The issue is not unique to Massachusetts and there always has been an element of risk associated with healthcare jobs," they wrote. "Because of the emotionally charged, fast-paced, and often unpredictable nature of healthcare, members of the workforce have encountered unacceptable incidents of violence and harassment while on the job."
The push to toughen penalties for violence against healthcare workers is part of a broader national campaign by the American Hospital Association and other health care industry groups that are urging Congress to approve federal protections.
The Safety from Violence for Healthcare Employees Act would give health care workers the same legal protections against assault and intimidation that flight crews and airport workers have under federal law.
The plan calls for new federal criminal charges for assaulting health care workers and enhanced penalties for use of a weapon and acts committed during a public health emergency. It includes exemptions for individuals who are "mentally incapacitated" from illness or substance use.
The plan would also authorize $25 million in federal grant funding over 10 years to reduce violence and intimidation in hospitals. The funds could be used for training, law enforcement coordination and technology.
"Violence against healthcare workers is all too common, and it is crucial that we do all we can to ensure that these frontline heroes are able to do their jobs safely and free from physical harm, threats, or intimidation," Rhina Molina, executive vice president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, said in a statement. "Every worker has the right to a safe workplace."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
