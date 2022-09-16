ESSEX — From beginner riders to seasoned cyclists, Essex County Greenbelt Association’s annual Tour de Greenbelt — Cycle for Land Conservation offers a variety of courses to fit all abilities.
The event starts at Greenbelt’s Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Avenue, Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. Post-ride festivities include food and live music.
The ride, supported by lead sponsor Institution for Savings, benefits Greenbelt’s local land conservation work, including in Haverhill. Cyclists will enjoy routes that wind through the scenic landscapes of Essex County, passing more than 50 properties forever protected by Greenbelt.
Cyclists can choose from four routes: a 100-mile ride, a 50-mile ride, a shorter 25-mile ride, and a 40-mile Gravel Grinder ride, suitable for cyclists with the proper bike, that includes off-road excursions into protected forests and reservations.
Riders can find details, pre-register, and order a Tour de Greenbelt bike jersey at tourdegreenbelt.org. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
Art show in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents an exhibition of 80 new paintings by NAA lifetime member and featured artist Donald Jurney.
The show is on view now through Sept. 21 in the first-floor Hills Gallery at 65 Water St. All work is for sale. The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and is handicap accessible.
Jurney, a North Shore artist, has been active as a painter for over 50 years, getting his start in New York and is most known for his landscapes, which take inspiration from the greatest art movements across the world.
Crafts on the Bradford Common
HAVERHILL — The First Church of Christ, Bradford, will host a crafts show Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Rain date is Oct. 1.
The event will feature 60 craft vendors, a bake table, raffles at $1 each. New special raffles are $20 each or $50 for three tickets.
Pries include a two-night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn, a lottery ticket tree and other prizes.
AARP drivers safety program
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Senior Center will host AARP Driver’s Safety Course on Monday, Oct. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the North Andover Senior Center, 120R Main St.
The cost of the program is $25 and is payable that day to the AARP representative. The course will touch on new safety features in today’s cars and new traffic control devices, while providing a refresher.
Participants may be eligible for an insurance discount after taking this class. Contact your insurance agent for more information. Register with the North Andover Senior Center at 978-688-9560.
Jericho walk draws big crowd
HAVERHILL — Dozens of people participated in The Jericho Walk & Festival for Hope and Healing on Sept. 10. This free event hosted by the Ray of Light Recovery Cafe was open to all.
Walkers kicked off the event by registering at Common Ground, 194 Winter St., followed by a walk to GAR Park, where festivities included food, music, cornhole and other games, stories of hope and recovery and community recovery resources. Members of various support organizations addressed a crowd of nearly 200 people, many of whom held signs of recovery, awareness of drug overdoses and images of young people lost to addiction.
Donations collected during the event support Ray of Light Recovery Cafe, 92 Merrimack St. (above the A-1 Deli).
The Ray of Light Recovery is dedicated to teaching life-changing principles and practices of the Twelve Steps while offering a safe and healthy environment for recovery from addiction. For more information, send email to rayoflightrecoveryinc@gmail.com. Visit the organization on Facebook.
