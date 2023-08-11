HAVERHILL — Tours at Twilight by Haverhill’s Cultural Treasures take place Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A single admission ticket is good for the following eight historic sites: Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum, Tattersall Farm, Whittier Birthplace and Winnekenni Castle.
Adult tickets are $25. Children 17 and under admitted free. Tickets will be honored through the end of October for those who cannot make it to all of the sites in one evening.
Visit each organization’s website for their regular visitation hours and procedures outside the Tours at Twilight hours. Some sites require reservations outside special event times. Visit online at buttonwoods.org; dustondustingarrisonhouse.org; haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org; museumofprinting.org; rocksvilage.org; tattersallfarm.org; whittierbirthplace.org, and winnekenni.com.
For tickets or for more information visit online at tinyurl.com/2r96mxt2.
Nevins’ end-of-summer Carnival
METHUEN — As the summer winds down, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway St., will celebrate with carnival complete with games, contests, music, crafts, treats, and all sorts of fun. No registration is necessary.
At the event, school-aged children from Methuen can enter a raffle for the Methuen police chief to drive the winner to school in a Methuen police car. Children who enter must attend school in Methuen; a friend or family member can accompany the winner on the ride to school. The library’s parking lot could be crowded for this event, so carpooling is a good idea if possible. If our lot is full, please use the parking area in front of the police department (across the street from the library) or park on High Street.{/div}
Armenian Church picnic Sept 10
NORTH ANDOVER — St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church at 158 Main St., North Andover, is holding an Armenian church picnic on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 12 to 5 p.m. The event will feature food, live music, indoor and outdoor seating, with handicapped access to the hall, which also features air conditioning. All are welcome. For more information, call 978-808-0598.
Family attends Rett’s Roost retreat
HAVERHILL — Former Lynn residents Keiana Christiansen and her daughter Alani Brown, now living in Haverhill, experienced a unique opportunity to attend a Rett’s Roost Open to Healing Retreat in Saco, Maine.
Christiansen’s son, Dacian Michael Brown, 3, of Lynn, died March 31, 2022, following a courageous seven-month battle with Neuroblastoma.
Christiansen and her daughter were one of eight families to attend Rett’s Roosts’ Open to Healing Retreat held July 23-27 at Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center in Saco. This bereavement retreat was made possible by a $34,000 gift from One Mission, a nonprofit based in Westborough, Massachusetts, that makes life brighter for kids with cancer and their families.
Rett’s Roost, based in Ogunquit, Maine, is a nonprofit dedicated to being a source of hope and healing for families impacted by childhood cancer and child loss, offering holistic retreats and meaningful gatherings that create connection, while honoring the process of grief and power of love.
For more about Rett’s Roost, visit rettsroost.org.
Call for plein air artists
HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace invites plein air artists to paint on the historic property at 305 Whittier Road on Sept. 23. This event is part of the annual National Heritage Area Trails & Sails Weekend.
Join artist friends Ana Smyth, Maria Nemchuk, Tina Rawson, Mark Reusch and others along with members of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association.
The Whittier Museum will be open for house tours and visits from Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24.
For more information, contact Jimmy Carbone at foodkarma@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.