LAWRENCE — City councilors got an inside look at a piece of the city’s history this week.
The Ayer Mill Clock Tower, which sits about the New Balance Factory at 5 S. Union St., is one of the largest four-faced chiming clock in the world — second only to London’s Big Ben.
“At 267 feet high, the Clock Tower has been located beside the Merrimack River as a symbol of the courage and revitalization of Greater Lawrence, since its construction in 1910,” according to information posted on the Lawrence History Center’s website.
New Balance, a global athletic company, is a major contributor to the clock tower’s endowment which is managed by the Essex County Community Foundation, according to the history center.
City Council President Marc Laplante and Councilor Richard Russell toured the clock tower Wednesday evening with Charles Waites, the clock keeper.
Mayor Brian DePena and other councilors were invited but could not attend due to other engagements.
The Ayer Mill clock tower first rang at 9 p.m. on October 3rd 1910.
“These two landmark towers are sisters as the two largest clock towers of their kind in the world. One was built as a working monument to the parliamentary heritage and permanence of old England, while the other was built as a working monument to the industrial heritage and permanence of New England,” according to the history center information.
