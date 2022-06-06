NORTH ANDOVER — Town Counsel Suzanne Egan is leaving her job in North Andover for the position of general counsel for the City of Gloucester.
Egan, who was assistant city solicitor for a year in Newton before starting in North Andover in October 2016, drew praise for her work from Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.
“We wish her all the best and are extremely thankful for her commitment to the Town of North Andover,” Murphy-Rodrigues said. “As the town’s first in-house town counsel, she truly made the office her own, assisting the town in negotiating a settlement with Columbia Gas, a development agreement and TIF with Amazon, and numerous other initiatives that will make a mark on North Andover for years to come.”
Egan is making a return to the general counsel job in Gloucester, which she previously held from 2008 to 2014, after serving as Gloucester’s assistant general counsel from 1994 to 2008.
“Suzanne’s extensive experience in state and local government, including her previous work in the city of Gloucester, make her an ideal candidate for this position,” said Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga.
Egan’s role in North Andover, as she described in an online account, was to provide advice and counsel to the town and school department in all legal matters, including labor, employment, zoning, real estate, land use and general issues of municipal law.
An opening for town counsel was posted on the Town of North Andover website on May 10 that offers a salary ranging between $100,594 and $140,832.
Egan was making $122,000 in North Andover for fiscal 2022, said Murphy-Rodrigues, and she will draw a salary of $135,219 in Gloucester, which is the same amount that was paid to outgoing general counsel Chip Payson. His last day on the job was May 31.
Egan lives in Amesbury, where she formerly served on the Conservation Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals. She is a graduate of Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, where she studied political science, and the School of Law of Golden State University in San Francisco.
