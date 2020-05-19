SALEM, N.H. — A television, a sound bar, large amounts of makeup and cash were all reported stolen from various Salem businesses over the weekend as society began to re-open for the first time in two months.
From Thursday to Sunday, Salem police responded to five calls for shoplifting and two burglaries, according to Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan.
“We expected this to happen,” Dolan said Monday, citing a depressed economy and unprecedented unemployment rates during the coronavirus pandemic.
Police logs show that officers responded twice to BJ’s Wholesale Club.
At 1:42 p.m. Friday, a man got away with two pricey items: a television and a sound bar. Police said other unidentified items were taken the day before.
Saturday at Walmart, two women ages 24 and 25 from Boston reportedly stole “a large amount of cosmetics,” according to the police log.
Dolan said officers stopped the duo on Route 28 near the Windham line and recovered the merchandise. Both women were given summons to appear in Salem District Court, he said.
Dolan said a different woman on the same day was ordered to stay away from Walmart after she was caught scanning lesser priced items and trying to leave with more expensive things.
Since the pandemic hit the region, police have had a regular presence at Walmart and Salem’s three Market Baskets, which has helped to somewhat deter thefts, Dolan said.
Walmart even recently hired police officers to help with security, he said.
The latest police log shows officers were called to Salem Kabob at 3:32 a.m., after a caller reported the front door of the business was broken open.
Dolan said cash was taken from there, as well as from nearby Salem Convenience.
“The suspect took cash from both and cigarettes from Salem Convenience,” Dolan said.
Police had not located the person accused of the burglaries as of Monday afternoon.