ANDOVER — Andover’s longtime legal counsel will be retiring from his role with the town. Tom Urbelis, who has worked with the Andover for more than 30 years, formally announced his retirement during this year’s May Town Meeting.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said at a recent Select Board meeting that the town is planning to replace Urbelis with an in-house legal team consisting of a town counsel and a legal administrator.
He said the current legal budget sits at $254,000, but he anticipates it will grow to around $375,000 with the new plan. The budget has seen a decline since 2015, when it totaled $510,000. Flanagan said if the town were to go with an outside firm, the budget would more likely grow to between $575,000 and $600,000.
He said in an interview that the town began a “diligent effort” to decrease legal costs in 2015, including a reduction in the number of meetings town counsel is required to attend. There was a further cost cut in 2020 when Urbelis moved his office to Andover and became an in-house contract employee.
The increase to the legal budget this time will partially be a result of hiring two new employees.
Comparable communities spend an average of $480,000 on legal services, said Flanagan during the meeting.
He said that the town relies on outside counsel for labor matters. He added that this is normal due to the specialized nature of that work and that the costs are still part of the town’s legal budget.
During this year’s Town Meeting, Urbelis commented on his time with the town. “I have come away with such an appreciation for the professionalism and the competence of the town employees across the board,” he said.
He thanked volunteers who serve on town boards, including those whose positions make them targets of legal disputes. “It’s a thankless job because if they approve something some objectors are going to sue them, if they deny it the applicant is going to sue them,” he said.
He also thanked his wife.
“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wife, Deb, who has been the rock who has captained the ship on the home front to allow me to do my job,” Urbelis said.
He also spoke on how well informed and prepared residents are for Town Meeting.
“There are questions that come up, which aren’t anticipated, and answering those I have tried to give you my best advice, but also when I didn’t know the answer I gave you an honest answer and swallowed my professional ego and told you I didn’t know the answer,” Urbelis said. “After tonight, my next Town Meeting I am going to be sitting with all of you in the voting section and I hope to do so for many years to come.”
Urbelis will be staying on as Town Counsel into September.
A listing for Andover town counsel on governmentjobs.com places the salary for the position at between $155,000 and $185,000.
