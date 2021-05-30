Andover voters will decide on many town business items including budgets and even if outdoor seating can be a permanent change at the upcoming Town Meeting.
Voters will decide the fate of projects large and small under a tent outside Andover High School at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Check-in begins at 8:45 a.m.
Everyone attending the meeting must wear face coverings, according to town officials.
There are 38 articles in total in front of Andover voters this year.
The proposed overall budget totals $212,489,922, which represents an increase of $3,138,696 — or 1.5% — over last year, according to the town Finance Committee report. The Select Board, the School Committee and the Finance Committee all recommend approving the budget. With the proposed budget, the average residential single-family property tax increase will be 3.7%, according to the committee's report.
That is broken into a few key pieces — $45 million for the town operating budget and $93 million for the schools, according to the report.
The town is also proposing the $4 million purchase of the property at 138 Chandler Road. The town would potentially use the space for athletic fields, conservation land, community gardens, a dog park, a playground, picnic areas or other public uses, according to the committee's report.
If everything in the budget is approved, the average Andover taxpayer, who owns a home worth $695,153, would pay $11,022 in taxes, a $393 increase from last year, according to the report.
On the ballot is also the opportunity to keep the pandemic-era outdoor dining that has sprung up across town. The Planning Board is asking voters to change the zoning laws to allow it permanently in article 38.
Also on the ballot is the opportunity to take the first step in changing the town's form of governance. Resident Jose Albuquerque petitioned to see if voters want to change the form of government to possibly have a mayor who is elected instead of a town manager. If this article passes, then residents will vote by ballot at the next election on one of four forms of government.
Voters will also be asked if the town should have a new noise ordinance that only allows loud construction noises between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. The warrant item includes potential monetary penalties for builders and is from a citizen's petition also proposed by Albuquerque.
For the full warrant visit andoverma.gov/398/Town-Meeting.