NORTH ANDOVER — Residents will be voting on a $21-million renovation and addition plan to the Middle School on Tuesday, during this year’s annual Town Meeting. In total 37 articles will be voted on during the meeting, which will be held at the North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St and begin at 6:30 p.m.
Town Meeting serves as North Andover’s form of government and has the final say on many aspects of the town’s policy and the budget. Overall voters will be asked to pass a $128.4 million general fund budget, according to the Finance Committee’s report.
If you cannot attend Town Meeting questions about articles can be sent by texts or email prior and during Town Meeting. Questions can be texted to 978-216-3774 or be filling out a form at tinyurl.com/5drztx8v
Remote participation is only for questions, and individuals attending Town Meeting will be required to ask their questions in person. You must also be a current registered voter in North Andover.
Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo said these questions can have a significant impact.
“They have asked a question and it totally changes the room,” DiSalvo said. “While all power is in the room, not all knowledge is in the room.”
This year’s Capital Improvement Plan is Article 18 of the warrant and will appropriates $29.9 million for a number of projects. The majority of the funds, $21.8 million will go toward renovations and construction at the Middle School. Another $500,000 will go towards sidewalk improvements.
The middle school project is called for in North Andover’s Facilitates Master Plan Two.
The North Andover Middle School was constructed in 1953 and was first used as a high school.
The project will renovate the interior of the building, including the cafeteria, gym and the library, according to information from the school’s website. The project will also include renovations to the exterior of the building and upgrades to the electrical system, plumbing and HVAC system.
Between 10 and 15 classrooms will also be built as a result of the upgrades.
Municipal services will make up 20.5 percent of the budget and the school 48 percent, according to the Finance Committee’s report. An additional 19 percent of the budget will go to shared services like employee benefits and insurance.
The overall proposed budget represents a 3.72 percent increase over last year. The education budget would increase by 5.5 percent and the municipal departments budget would increase by 5.74 percent.
The increase in costs to the school budget can be partially attributed to Covid Recovery Services, which were previously funded by grants but will now be absorbed into the operating budget.
Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues added that the recovery services include reading assistance and social services.
Rodrigues said much of the increase in the municipal budget stems from rising costs in electricity and materials.
This year’s warrant also includes five articles petitioned for by residents.
Article 14 seeks to ban single-use disposable plastic bags at food establishments with more than 3,000 square feet. Penalties would begin with a written notice and escalate to a $100 fine for every day the violation continues.
The ban would be effective Jan. 1, 2024, in order to give business time to use up inventory and prepare for the change. The Select Board has recommended this article.
One citizen-petitioned article will be coming to Town Meeting thanks to the efforts of a group of 8th graders.
In 1787 William Symmes, Jr., was sent to Boston as a member of the Massachusetts Ratification Convention. Symmes was sent by Andover’s Town Meeting, before Andover split to North Andover and Andover, to vote against the ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
DiSalvo said Symmes originally planned on voting against ratification but had his mind changed by the deliberations and with his yes vote broke a deadlock.
“He came home and he was vilified. Nobody would hire him as a lawyer. He was shunned as a community member and he literally moved out of town, went to Portland, Maine, and never returned,” DiSalvo said.
Article 13 is a vote to have Symmes’s choice “respected and appreciated” by this year’s Town Meeting, according to the warrant.
DiSalvo added that the old Symmes’s homestead on Osgood Street is still there.
The North Parish Peoples Pantry will be at Town Meeting taking donations to help those in need in the community. Any non-perishable food will be accepted, particularly canned tuna, peanut butter and macaroni and cheese.
More information on each article can be found on northandoverma.news
