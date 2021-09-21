LONDONDERRY — It was a snapshot of how the region is faring with economic development successes, challenges and what lies ahead in the way of growth through infrastructure, planning and continued support for business.
The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce hosted a "State of the Region Economic Update" Tuesday morning at Bellavance Beverage Co., on Pettengill Road.
Key speakers were Derry Town Administrator David Caron and Londonderry's Town Manager Kevin Smith. A panel of other regional officials joined in a discussion on a variety of topics including economic growth, development, projects, financing, energy, and infrastructure.
Caron led the morning by giving an overview of "Derry at a Glance" in his presentation, saying as per recent Census numbers, Derry remains the fourth largest community in the state.
"Derry is a typical progression of a New England town," Caron said, noting its local manufacturing presence, as well as a downtown changing and evolving to support community activities.
He noted Derry's many economic strengths.
There's the recent updated Master Plan with three specific goals — making Derry a destination by improving the downtown; more economic activity in areas like Route 28 heading south, and to investigate new opportunities as the Exit 4A project continues to move forward.
Another strength is in the community's growing rail trail effort, with a newly paved section leading up to North High Street recently celebrated and plans to connect eventually with Londonderry.
Making that connection is also recommended for inclusion in the state's 10-year Highway Plan, Caron said, with potential for federal funding also a big possibility.
Amid the successes and positive outlook Caron said there are also challenges.
Strategies in place to help meet challenges include continuing partnership programs that support downtown revitalization, a downtown facade program to support business owners hoping to make exterior upgrades to properties, and to continue to make downtown Derry a cultural hub with public arts, performances, and historical value.
For Smith, Londonderry is a growing town, with upwards of 25,826 people according to recent Census tallies, up about 7% from a decade ago.
But enrollment in schools has plateaued, the town administrator added, with a lot of housing being developed in town, but minimal people moving in with children that could fill classrooms.
"There are a lot of young folks that don't have children yet, and older people," Smith said.
Smith pointed out that Pettengill Road, where the event was being held, has been a big driver of economic development in Londonderry, close to the airport and with large companies finding that property perfect for bringing their businesses to town.
Pettengill Road opened in 2015 with more than 2.3 million square feet of construction with Federal Express, Pratt Whitney/UPS, F.W. Webb and Bellavance Beverage among businesses now operating there.
An additional 130 acres remain open for future development, Smith said.
Londonderry also touts success with its Woodmont Commons project, with new businesses eyeing the mixed-use development now anchored by Market Basket, 603 Brewery, large housing facilities and retail.
New plans for Woodmont include a bank, medical building and a possible expansion of manufacturing at the 603 site.
One common project that could drive future economic growth is the planned Exit 4A project, set to break ground next year. The longstanding plan to bring the connector road off Interstate 93 from Londonderry across Derry could be completed in fall of 2023.
"You can be sure when shovels go in the ground, everyone should be there," Smith said. "There's quite a bit of history-making when that happens."
Other projects on Londonderry's radar include a Pettengill Road widening project, sewer infrastructure work in South Londonderry, and continued emphasis on the town's water issues, with a future potential to consider a municipal water service.
After Caron and Smith spoke, a panel continued with a question and answer period.
Panelists included Theresa Pinto, Business Resource Specialist, New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs; Tom Taylor, president and CEO of Foxx Life Sciences; Kate Peters, Eversource Energy; Colin Pio from the office of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Michele Cota, representing the office of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.