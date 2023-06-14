SALEM — The town will hold its first ever town-wide yard sale on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, June 24.
There are over 100 participants for the yard sale.
Maps are available free of charge and can be found on the town website at townofsalemnh.org/community-services-department.
For more information, contact the Community Services Department
located at the Ingram Senior Center at 603-890-2190.
Londonderry to hold public hearing
LONDONDERRY — There will be a public hearing to discuss the proposal to make improvements to intersection operations at Route 28 and Stonehenge Road on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 268 B Mammoth Road.
It will address safety and reduce traveling speeds associated with the proposal. The project will reconstruct the intersection with a roundabout improving the existing pavement, grading, and drainage conditions. This project may impact historical properties.
Plaistow Lions to hold golf tournament
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Plaistow Lions Club will host its annual golf tournament on Monday, July 17 at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill, Mass.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. The tournament begins at 12 p.m.
The registration fee of $175 includes dinner, curb-to-cart service, professional scoring, contests, prizes and more.
The event proceeds go towards programs like Power Pack which provides a weekend of meals to students in need, safe prescription disposal options and more.
For more information, visit Plaistow Lions Facebook or email plaistownh.lions@gmail.com or contact Roy Walling at 617-270-3803.
Kingston looking for wage experts
KINGSTON — The town is forming a committee to study wages and salaries for town positions, as compared to salaries in other local towns
The goal is to create a wage matrix. The Board of Selectmen would like to include two Kingston residents on this committee.
Residents interested in serving should submit a letter to Select Board, care of Administrative Assistant Susan Ayer, P.O. Box 716, Kingston, N.H. 03848, or by email to admin@kingstonnh.org.
Fan Faire program set at Leach Library
LONDONDERRY — The Leach Library will hold a special “Library After Dark for Teens” program called “Fan Faire” on Friday, June 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library, 276 Mammoth Road.
The program is a superhero-themed, live action mystery game inspired by the game “Clue.”
The fun continues of Saturday, June 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the main library with a scavenger hunt, photo booths and more. There will be an obstacle course inspired by video games.
All activities are open to the public and intended for ages 8 to 18.
Call 603-432-1132 or visit the main desk to register.
Windham to hold concerts in the park
WINDHAM — Windham Recreation Department will hold two upcoming concert in the Park events in July at Griffin Park off Range Road.
The first is on Wednesday, July 12. All Day Fire will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks beginning at 5 p.m. All are invited to bring blankets, chairs and enjoy the music. The concert is hosted by Cyr Lumber.
Another concert is planned for Wednesday, July 19. It will feature the band Pop Roks performing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The concert is sponsored by NorthStar Financial.
For more information, call Windham Recreation Department at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
Aging to be celebrated in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Senior Center is planning a celebration to recognize those in the center’s membership community who are either in their 90s now or will be prior to the start of 2024. All who are older will also be honored.
Anyone in this age group can contact Bonnie Ritvo at 978-767-5057 or contact the senior center at 603-432-8554.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.