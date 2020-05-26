Towns across NH prepare for voters to cast ballots

With town halls across the state closed due to the coronavirus crisis, election officials are finding ways to ensure people can register for the political party of their choice by the June 2 deadline.
“Because that deadline means people can or cannot get the ballot they might want ... we want to be as accommodating as much as possible,” said Kristin Gage, supervisor of the voter checklist in Londonderry.
Gov. Chris Sununu has made a series of executive orders to ensure New Hampshire residents will have access to voting despite the pandemic. He has allowed for mail-in change-of-party affiliation applications and increased access to absentee ballots this year, as well.
With the Sept. 8 state primary approaching, voters must register to be unaffiliated with a party or choose to vote as a Democrat or Republican by June 2. Voter checklist supervisors are ensuring that people can both mail in their documents or submit them in person, giving residents as many opportunities as possible. According to the governor’s order, people who tried to register but could not are allowed to re-register for a party on Sept. 8, Gage said.
The Londonderry checklist supervisors will have an in-person registration session on June 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 268 Mammouth Road. Town Hall has been retrofitted with plexiglass to protect workers and members of the public, and there will be signs to remind voters of social distancing, Gage said.
In Salem, supervisors of the checklist are having a drive-thru registration at Town Hall this week on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m., Town Clerk Susan Wall said. Supervisors will come out to people’s cars to have them fill out their change-of-party information, Wall said.
In Plaistow, the registration will be June 2 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 145 Main St.
In Windham, changes in voter status are by appointment only. Email townclerk@windhamnh.gov for more information.
In Atkinson, the registration will be June 2 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
In the past, residents could simply stop at their town clerk’s office to fill out forms. With town halls closed because of the pandemic and local government offices busy with other information to process, however, it’s important for supervisors of the checklist to hold special registration sessions, Gage said.
When it comes time to vote, residents who are unaffiliated with a party can still request an absentee ballot for their party of choice, Gage said. She said the town clerk often includes an undeclared form with the ballot so people can undeclare after taking a certain party’s ballot and voting. That process usually happens at the polls.
As for details of the election, including the ballot mail-in process, there’s too much uncertainty to provide more information to residents at this time, Gage said.
“Regardless, we are going to do our best to keep everyone healthy and safe,” Gage said. “That’s our goal, regardless of the global situation.”
Change-of-party affiliation forms can be found online on each community’s town clerk’s website. Voters can check their party affiliation at sos.nh.gov.