North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.