As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER 

Total cases: 269

Deaths: 35

GROVELAND 

Total cases: 28

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 1046

Deaths: 52

LAWRENCE

Total cases: 2,824

Deaths: 114

METHUEN

Total cases: 852

Deaths: 45

NORTH ANDOVER 

Total cases: 300

Deaths: 29

NEW HAMPSHIRE 

ATKINSON

Cases: 22

DANVILLE

Cases: 16

DERRY

Cases: 301

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 42

KINGSTON

Cases: 14

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 124

NEWTON

Cases: 21

PELHAM

Cases: 51

PLAISTOW

Cases: 34

SALEM

Cases: 228

SANDOWN

Cases: 28

WINDHAM

Cases: 37

