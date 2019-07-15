WINDHAM — Southbound traffic moved slowly on Interstate 93 Monday morning after a tractor trailer caught fire, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation on Twitter.
The driver escaped the vehicle and was not injured, authorities said. Windham and Derry firefighters extinguished the blaze, which appears to have been caused by a braking problem.
The department first reported the accident at 8:06 a.m., according to Twitter.
Multiple lanes were closed during the morning and the two left lanes were open to travel around 9:30 a.m., according to Twitter.
All lanes were reopened by 12:45 p.m.