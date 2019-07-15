WINDHAM — Southbound traffic is still moving slow on Interstate 93 this morning after a firey tractor trailer accident occured, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation on Twitter.
The department first reported the accident around 8 a.m., according a statement issued by the Windham Fire Department.
Multiple lanes closed during the morning, and the two left lanes were open to travel around 6:30 a.m., according to Twitter.
Crews were still at the scene as of 10:30 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Tropper.