NORTH ANDOVER — The State Police reported a rollover crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 495 north at the exit for Massachusetts Avenue.
A police spokesman said the crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. Thursday and that while the scene was being cleared, the right and center travel lanes were closed to traffic and drivers were being warned to expect delays.
Police said they had no information at the time of this report as to whether anyone was injured in the crash.
Drivers heading north on I-495 reported heavy traffic while the scene was being cleared of debris.
As of 4:50 p.m. removal of the tractor trailer was still in progress, leaving only the left lane open, with traffic backing up on Interstate 93 north as well.