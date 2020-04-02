BOSTON — Pressure is growing on Gov. Charlie Baker to shut down nonemergency construction statewide to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Building Trades Council — a group of labor unions that represent more than 75,000 workers — voted unanimously to ask the Baker administration to stop building projects that aren’t considered critical for a least a month.
Frank Callahan, the council’s president, said there are major concerns about employees working in close quarters.
“This is a high-risk situation, and people are getting sick,” he said Wednesday. “We’re getting calls from all over the state about projects where workers are showing up with 10 or 12 of them in a van with no social distancing. I’ve driven past job sites where guys are working closely together and nobody is wearing masks.”
The council recommended that work continue on roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals, health care facilities and homeless shelters.
Callahan said union leaders have considered additional precautions but weren’t able to agree on a solution that keeps workers safe.
“There are protocols that can be implemented, but for a lot of construction projects, it’s just not practical, especially with two-person tasks,” he said.
Baker, who on Tuesday extended a shutdown of nonessential businesses until May 4, has resisted calls to halt construction. His administration has issued guidelines that require construction companies to confirm that employees are healthy at the start of each shift.
Besides maintaining a 6-foot distance, workers must wear cut-resistant gloves. Safety goggles or face shields are recommended.
Baker told reporters Wednesday that the state followed guidelines from the federal government to determine what work should be allowed to continue. He noted the state “has a terrible housing shortage and not to continue to complete housing projects would be a big mistake.”
“The other thing we did was we put out pretty stringent guidelines around what you needed to do to do this safely,” he added.
The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health released a statement earlier this week opposing Baker’s decision to allow construction work to continue. The group said it has received reports of projects not following state and federal guidelines to prevent workers from becoming infected.
“Without being able to take at least these steps, the health and safety of construction workers cannot be guaranteed,” it said.
In many communities — including Salem, Danvers and Peabody — construction has continued unabated on schools, apartments and office buildings.
Two weeks ago, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued an order halting construction following a spike of COVID-19 cases in the city. Walsh recently extended the order. At least two other Massachusetts communities — Cambridge and Somerville — have followed suit.
Several other states, including New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, have also halted nonemergency construction in response to the outbreak.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.