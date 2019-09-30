Traffic backed up on I-495 in Lawrence near Mass. Ave.

LAWRENCE — Traffic is backed up on both sides of Interstate 495 due to an accident that happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the southbound lane near Exit 42 in Lawrence, close to the North Andover border.
A red car, front end pointing north, came to rest on the railing of the southbound section of the highway.
Lawrence firefighters responded to the accident, Chief Brian Moriarty said.
The left lane on the southbound side of the highway reopened around 3 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available from police. This story is developing and will when more information is released. Check back at eagletribune.com and tomorrow's Eagle-Tribune.