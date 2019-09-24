HAVERHILL — Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 495 north and south in Haverhill this through Friday of this week due to work to replace a highway bridge.
State Department of Transportation officials said the left lane of I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 will be closed during daytime hours from Tuesday through Friday. These lane closures will happen each day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said.
MassDOT officials said the closures are necessary to allow crews to safely conduct construction operations, including realigning barriers and preparing for the upcoming traffic shift.
The contractor is building the western half of the new northbound bridge, according to MassDOT officials.
Once the western half of the new bridge is complete, northbound traffic will be shifted onto it, and the existing northbound bridge will be demolished to make room for constructing the eastern half of the new northbound bridge, they said.
The work is part of a project to replace a bridge that has had many potholes and other problems in recent years.
Signs, traffic-control devices and police officers will be at the site to guide drivers through the work zone, officials said. All work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on traffic conditions, people are encouraged to dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions; visit mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions; follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions; and download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.
For more information about the project, visit online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge.