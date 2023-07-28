HAVERHILL — One travel lane on Lowell Avenue in front of Westgate Plaza is open while National Grid waits on the results of soil testing to determine whether more remediation is needed, or if it can move ahead with a plan for repaving.
The road was closed to traffic on Monday, July 17, after two electrical transformers mounted to a utility pole crashed to the ground, spilling carcinogenic PCBs onto the road.
Workers removed soil wherever they found evidence of contamination and are re-testing to ensure that there are no longer any traces of PCBs anywhere, officials said.
This week, with the assistance of Haverhill police who've been on scene, traffic has been flowing north using the southbound lane of Lowell Avenue as a section of the northbound lane remains closed. Drivers have been entering Lowell Avenue via River Street to reach the CVS, a Cumberland Farms gas station, a Pentucket Bank branch, Planet Fitness, and the rear entrance to the busy plaza, which contains a Market Basket supermarket and a number of other businesses.
National Grid Spokesperson Christine Milligan said that on Monday crews focused on removing the granite curbing from the northbound lane of Lowell Avenue where it passes by the front of Westgate Plaza, as well as remediating soil underneath. Pavement along a section of the entry ramp to the plaza was removed as well as they found evidence that liquids from the transformers had seeped into soil underneath them.
On Tuesday, workers removed sidewalks and remediated that soil as necessary. Additional soil samples were taken and the results of testing, which will determine if the remediation has been effective, should be available by the end of day on Friday, July 28.
"Once we receive final test results we will either make the necessary additional remediation or make a plan for re-paving," she said.
The transformers fell to the ground after a man, who police charged with several offenses including attempted theft of copper wires, allegedly pulled on exposed, de-energized underground copper grounding wires using a piece of heavy equipment located at a construction site across from the plaza. Pulling on the wires caused the utility pole to shake violently, and the transformers fell to the ground, officials said.
Milligan said the release of mineral oil dielectric fluid (MODF) containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) happened when two, pole-mounted transformers fell to the ground and released their contents.
