ANDOVER — Police are in the initial stages of an investigation of how a 5-year-old girl was killed while crossing the street in Elm Square.
The girl was struck by a tractor-trailer and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday evening. Several other people were in the crosswalk at the time of the accident but were not hit. Police confirmed Wednesday a child's scooter was removed from the scene.
A makeshift memorial next to the brick crosswalk was growing Wednesday afternoon as people paused to leave flowers and toys in memory of the girl. The child has not been identified publicly, but police confirmed she is from Andover.
"On behalf of the Andover Police Department, I want to extend my condolences and prayers to the family and friends of this young girl," said Police Chief Patrick Keefe. "This is an extremely tragic accident that affects not only this grieving family, but the entire Andover community."
The truck was turning left from Elm Street onto Main Street and heading south just before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday when it struck the girl, according to a statement from the Police Department.
The driver of the tractor-trailer stopped and has been cooperating with police.
No charges or citations have been filed, according to a spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police have yet to publicly identify the driver.
The investigation is being handled by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and detectives from the Andover Police Department.
Police are investigating whether the traffic signals and crosswalk lights were working, as well as looking at the driver's conduct and the truck's speed.
Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department said the accident reconstruction can take as long as a few months to complete.
While the girl was local, she did not attend Andover Public Schools, according to Superintendent Magda Parvey.
"I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the victim of this afternoon’s tragic vehicle accident in Elm Square," Parvey said. "I recognize the Andover community may have known the victim’s family and the news of this tragedy may be difficult for our students and staff.
"Our mental health team and counselors will be available to students and staff tomorrow at our schools," she added. "We encourage anyone who needs assistance as a result of today’s tragedy to reach out to a counselor or social worker."
Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the town has prioritized improving pedestrian safety in recent years, but added that it will examine the intersection.
“Given the tragedy that unfolded in Elm Square, the town will thoroughly assess the area and act to implement any improvements deemed necessary," he said. “On behalf of the Town of Andover, I express our sincere condolences to the family of the child whose life was tragically cut short.
“We share in the grief that has been expressed by members of our community over the past 24 hours.”
The truck involved in the crash was working for Sysco, a food distribution company.
"The Sysco family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of a pedestrian today in an incident involving one of our vehicles from Sysco Boston. We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual’s family and community and are grieving with them for their loss," read a statement from the company. "The safety of our community is of utmost importance to Sysco. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are conducting our own internal investigation to understand how this tragedy occurred."
The name of the girl is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
