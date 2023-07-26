BOSTON — Foreign college athletes could get paid for the fame and notoriety they gain by playing sports in the U.S. under a relaunched proposal in Congress, which seeks to widen rules for compensation in collegiate sports.
The legislation, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, would enshrine in federal law an interim National Collegiate Athletic Association policy preventing colleges and universities from revoking scholarships because a student is paid for use of their name, image and likeness, or hires an agent.
It seeks to close a loophole in the rules that prohibits NCAA athletes from foreign countries from getting a piece of the hundreds of millions of dollars colleges and other businesses earn from using their talents.
Trahan, who played Division I volleyball at Georgetown University, said current federal student-visa rules regarding work by foreign students have made it virtually impossible for the thousands of athletes on NCAA teams to be compensated similar to their U.S. teammates.
"Congress should look forward – not backwards – for policy solutions that prioritize athletes who have long been denied a voice in a billion-dollar industry built on their talent and hard work," she said in a statement.
Overall, the changes are aimed at "strengthening athletes’ rights, addressing gender disparities in collectives, and closing the international athlete loophole," Trahan said.
The measure, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., would also prevent colleges and universities from using any group of athletes’ name, image or likeness, unless it has obtained contractual permission.
Murphy said the legislation would enshrine unrestricted NIL rights into federal law and "ensure athletes are treated fairly and start getting their fair share."
"The NCAA spent decades arguing against athletes’ right to their own NIL, so it should come as no surprise that colleges and athletic associations are now focused on how to take back control, hoping Congress will do it for them," Murphy said in a statement.
To be sure, the proposal wouldn't set restrictions on athletes' names, images and likeness, or require athletes to make disclosures about lucrative deals.
The measure is one of several in Congress proposing to expand interim rules by the NCAA -- which is overseen by former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker -- that allow athletes to receive compensation beyond room, board and a free education.
In June 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that schools can’t limit education-related benefits for athletes, which effectively struck down NCAA rules that kept students from getting paid or financial support beyond scholarships.
The NCAA followed with "interim policy statement" suspending rules prohibiting athletes from being paid. The move represented a major shift for the organization, which historically has been steadfast in banning compensation of athletes.
Since then, at least a dozen states have passed rules allowing student-athletes' compensation, but there is no federal law governing name, image and likeness compensation. Some states prohibit schools from facilitating deals for athletes.
Two years ago, Trahan filed a bill that would have authorized student athletes to get paid for use of their name, image and likeness, but that was before the Supreme Court’s ruling in the legal challenge and the NCAA’s interim policy.
The NCAA faces another lawsuit, which is currently in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing athletes should be recognized as employees of their schools and entitled to better pay and benefits.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
