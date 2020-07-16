BOSTON — U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan has been cleared by the House Ethics Committee of any wrongdoing after allegations she violated financial reporting rules ahead of the 2018 election.
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a conservative Washington D.C. group, filed the complaint with the Ethics Committee last year alleging that Trahan, a Democrat serving the 3rd Congressional District, didn't have enough revenue and assets listed in her name to cover $371,000 in loans to her campaign, based on the personal financial disclosures she filed in Congress.
The complaint alleged that the loans were backed by her husband, David Trahan, a real estate developer.
But in a ruling issued Thursday the Ethics Committee said Trahan's prenuptial agreement with her husband "established clear delineations as to the couple’s income and assets and rights to their income and assets during their marriage."
"Based on the prenuptial agreement, the committee found that Rep. Trahan’s loans to the campaign were from her personal funds, not excessive contributions from her husband, and therefore did not violate House rules, laws, regulations or other standards of conduct," the committee wrote in a 29-page report.
The committee said it also found no evidence that any errors or omissions in Trahan's financial disclosures were "knowing and willful," and thus didn't merit sanctioning.
"In fact, Rep. Trahan’s amendments to her disclosures on her own initiative show her good faith effort to comply with the relevant disclosure requirements," the report noted.
In a statement, Trahan said the committee's probe "confirmed what I’ve always maintained: that my campaign acted ethically and that these baseless accusations were just politics."
The committee said any errors in her reporting should be dealt with by the Federal Elections Commission, where Trahan faces a separate complaint over the loans.
Trahan, of Westford, loaned herself the $371,000 in 2018 as part of her bid to win the 3rd Congressional District seat previously held by Rep. Niki Tsongas.
The money helped fund a last-minute advertising blitz some say helped the political newcomer clinch the Democratic nomination in a 10-way primary. Trahan won the primary by 145 votes after a recount between her and Democrat Dan Koh. She went on to defeat Republican Rick Green and Independent Mike Mullen in the general election.
As questions about the source of the campaign loans were raised, Trahan at first denied that any of the money belonged to her husband, but she later acknowledged drawing money from a joint account. Under federal campaign finance law, spouses are limited to the same $2,700 maximum contribution to a candidate as any other supporter.
Trahan said the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before they were married, stating that their incomes would be considered joint property.
Trahan has amended her personal financial disclosures filed with the House clerk multiple times since the allegations were raised. She added a joint banking account and a $71,000 home equity loan to her disclosure. At the time, her campaign pointed out that such amendments are common, especially among first-time candidates.
To be sure, the 2018 race for the 3rd District was the state's marquee congressional election and awash with money. All told, candidates spent nearly $12 million, according to disclosures with the Federal Election Commission, making it one of the state's most expensive congressional races two years ago.
Trahan also faces an FEC complaint filed by the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington, D.C. watchdog, questioning the source of her campaign funds.
Adav Noti, the center's senior director and chief of staff, called the ethics committee's conclusions "surprising and disappointing."
"There was quite a bit of evidence that the congresswoman filed false reports to intentionally hide where she got this very large amount of money," he said. "She only changed those reports when she got caught, and the committee should have penalized her for that so that other members of Congress don't do the same thing."
It seems unlikely the FEC will act on that complaint anytime soon. The six-member commission, which is down to three members, lacks a quorum to hold hearings on investigations.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com