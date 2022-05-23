HAVERHILL — From the environment to health care, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan tackled a wide variety of questions Sunday at Haverhill Public Library.
The Westford Democrat drew a crowd of concerned constituents to her town hall-style meeting.
And they wanted answers from their congresswoman.
The crowd included Michael Backer, Kristie Haupt and Rocky Morrison – members of the Clean River Project. They asked Trahan about receiving federal funding for their efforts to remove debris, such as old cars, from area rivers.
Brian Coppola of Methuen wanted to talk about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He showed Trahan a photograph of a loved one who fell victim to the deadly virus.
The event was attended by local officials, including Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini and Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
The forum was moderated Haverhill Superintendent of Schools Margaret Marotta.
