Trahan is keynote speaker at Haverhill Democrat breakfast
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Democrats will hold their annual breakfast from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Galleria Banquet Room of Maria’s Restaurant, 85 Essex St.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, will be the keynote speaker, which will also recognize State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, as the 2019 "Distinguished Democrat" elected official.
Candidates for the Nov. 5 municipal election have been invited and will be recognized during the breakfast. The committee will recognize several members as "Distinguished Democrats" for 2019 for their contributions to the committee.
The breakfast is open to the public. Tickets are $25. Each person purchasing a ticket will also get to vote in a straw poll for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and the 2019 municipal races. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended as this event will sell out early.
For more information, email Roz McKeon at rbm521@comcast.net.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School/Haverhill Trade School class of 1957 will gather at the China Blossom Restaurant in North Andover at noon on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Guests can order from the menu or enjoy the restaurant's buffet. Dress is informal.
If you would like to reserve a seat, or for more information, contact Tom Behan at 978-372-9734, Pat Hayes Boulanger at 978-887-5965 or Terry White Jesionowski at 603-382-8053. Please remember the Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund by sending a check to Tom Behan, 10 Primrose Way, Unit 4104, Haverhill, MA 01830.
Library scholarship available
HAVERHILL — High school juniors living in Haverhill who plan to attend a 2- or 4-year college are eligible to apply for the Haverhill Public Library Trustee Scholarship Page program.
Accepted pages must complete two years of service in the page program to remain eligible for scholarships. Each class of pages will begin in the fall and continue through the following spring. Pages are required to complete two shifts per week (2-3 hours per shift).
At the end of the two years, pages will be awarded with a trustee scholarship of $1,500. To apply, interested participants must submit a letter of interest, a letter of support from a guidance counselor or teacher, and a complete application. More information and applications can be found at www.haverhillpl.org/teens. For more information, contact Rachel Gagnon at rgagnon@haverhillpl.org.
Lawrence Boys & Girls Club receives donation
LAWRENCE — The Jaffarian Volvo Toyota Youth in Motion fund recently donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, to help local teens and children fulfill their dreams of playing sports and attend camp.
The Youth in Motion program was designed a number of years ago by Gary Jaffarian, president and CEO of Jaffarian Volvo Toyota, to inspire and enable young children and teens to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring people.
“Young people who have access to what they need, empowered to fulfill on their dreams have a different sparkle in their eye and spring in their step," Jaffarian said. “Whether it be prescription swim or basketball goggles, football, basketball, field hockey or track equipment, equipment for the dance squad or cheerleading or summer camp — these important, and sometimes overlooked needs make a tremendous difference in the lives of young people."
The goals of the Youth in Motion program, aside from providing the access to equipment, include teaching sportsmanship and promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being.
"This donation allows me to have sneakers to play basketball and keeps me off of the streets," shared club member Randy, 15, of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lawrence.
"I couldn’t imagine what we would do without the support of Gary and this gift," said Manny Ayala, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence. "This fund enables our teens to receive sneakers to play basketball, our young people go to camp, among other important purchases that allow our kids to thrive in the sports and activities that they love."