LAWRENCE — Congresswoman Lori Trahan announced that $1,127,637 in federal funding is headed to Lawrence as reimbursement for the city’s program that provided food and meals to individuals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded this funding through its Public Assistance grant program.
“The city of Lawrence went above and beyond over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver for families," Trahan said.
The city created emergency measures for helping individuals facing food insecurity, including the elderly, low-income, homeless, and COVID-positive individuals from June 2020 to July 2021. A total of 84,470 meals were provided by the pantry at the Lawrence Senior Center. Meals were also delivered to those unable to reach the Center. The costs covered include those of providing food, storing food, delivering food, and advertising.
The $1.1 million is part of a larger, over $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants, that FEMA has awarded Massachusetts communities for pandemic-related expenses. Trahan has consistently voted in favor of funding for FEMA’s disaster relief programs, according to a press release from her office.
Montessori schools to hold information sessions for parents
HAVERHILL — Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori at 181 Washington St., invite families to learn about the micro-schools during an information session Thursday, Feb. 9, at Wisteria Montessori School, 76 Merrimack St.
Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, an ecosystem of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children, teachers, and parents. Wildflower aspires to give all children and families the opportunity to choose high quality learning environments as they follow life’s unfolding journey, officials said. To learn more about the Haverhill Wildflower schools, visit wildflowerschools.org.
To receive more information or to register for provided childcare, send email to infohaverhill@wildflowerschools.org.
Drivers warned of overnight ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closures of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover.
The closures will occur during overnight hours from Sunday night, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 10. Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.
During the overnight work, there will be a one at a time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install/extend guardrail on the edge of the ramps. Detours will be in place. Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes at the next exit, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Retired Colby College professor to lead Black History Month discussion
NORTH ANDOVER — The Rev. Cheryl Townsend-Gilkes, professor emeritus at Colby College, will present a lecture titled “African American Women and Social Change: Stages of Liberation” Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Historical Society’s Stevens Center on the Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
The lecture will focus on Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin, editor of The Women’s Era, the nation’s first newspaper written by and for African American women, and Phillis Wheatley, the first African American poet to be published.
Art on exhibit
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents "Thru My Lens," a collection of work by photographer Subroto Mukherjee, now through Feb. 12 in the Mural Gallery.
Subroto Mukherjee, a professional photographer based in Chelmsford, specializes in outdoor, landscape, and street photography as well as portraits, and recently has been exploring aerial (drone) photography.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
