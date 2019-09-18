HAVERHILL — Free Essex County Trails and Sails events taking place Friday in Haverhill include Whittierland tours of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a Bella Building walk from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a Civil War walk at the Hilldale Cemetery from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; a Linwood Cemetery tour from 6 to 7 p.m.; and a spiritual quest event at the Hilldale Cemetery from 7:15 to 10 p.m.
Free events taking place Saturday include a Printing Arts Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Whittierland tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Team Haverhill's River Ruckus from noon to 8 p.m.; and a spiritual quest event at the Hilldale Cemetery from 7 to 10 p.m.
Free events Sunday include Whittierland tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Rocks Village Toll House Museum tours from noon to 3:30 p.m.
For details on these and other Trails and Sails activities this weekend, next week and next weekend, visit online at trailsandsails.org/events.
Health and Wellness Fair held at Timberlane
PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Regional School District Wellness Committee will hold its 10th annual Health and Wellness Fair on Sept. 25, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Plaistow YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road. The event is free and open to the public and includes several activities for all ages including demo classes, vendor information booths, Red Cross Blood Drive, ninja obstacle course, raffles and more.
The committee is still looking for businesses in the area in the health and wellness community who are interested in having a free table at the fair. For more information, contact Joan Fredericks at joan.fredericks@timberlane.net.
Photography lecture on tap
NEWBURYPORT — Sweethaven Gallery and the Firehouse Center for the Arts will host a photography lecture by A. D. Coleman from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19.
Coleman is an internationally known critic of photography and photo-based art and a widely published commentator on new digital technologies.
This event is part of the Northshore Photography Lecture Series which is co-produced by the Firehouse Center for the Arts and Sweethaven Gallery and is dedicated to advancing the love of photography.
The Firehouse Center for the Arts is located in Market Square, Newburyport.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (plus a $2 ticketing fee). For more information, call the box office at 978-462-7336 or visit online at firehouse.org.
Trails and Sails events planned in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — Visit the Brocklebank Museum on Sundays, Sept. 22 and 29 as part of the annual Essex County Trails and Sails two weekends of free events.
Tour the museum's gardens and see several new exhibits, including a rare 42-star American flag. Finish off the summer with a visit to 108 East Main St. and explore Essex County's heritage.
Atkinson hosts bulk item pick-up day
ATKINSON — Residents who wish to dispose of bulk items may do so on Saturday, Oct. 5. The fee for each item is $15.
Visit the town website at town-atkinsonnh.com/waste.html for details about the event and copies of the necessary form that must be filled out and brought to Town Hall.