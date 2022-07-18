HAVERHILL — During the course of a single weekend in the spring of 2024, the Comeau Bridge at the western end of the downtown will be closed to traffic while commuter rail trains, the Amtrak Downeaster and freight train traffic that all cross the Merrimack River will be halted.
A disruption to vehicle, pedestrian and train traffic will be needed as well to allow the MBTA to replace the train bridge crossing South Elm Street.
The bridge that crosses near the Bradford side of the Comeau Bridge was built in 1908 while Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt was president and is in need of replacement, officials said.
At the July 12 City Council meeting, officials said the replacement bridge will be built on an overhead platform adjacent to the existing bridge and its active tracks, and will be slid into position over the course of that one weekend. Officials said this kind of accelerated bridge building project has been successfully accomplished in other communities.
Building the platform will require demolition of the bridge that carries the old B&M Georgetown Branch line that is no longer in use, officials said.
The council approved the MBTA’s request to build the platform, which will require support structures that may extend slightly into the street.
Councilors Thomas Sullivan, Melissa Lewandowski, Michael McGonagle, Melinda Barrett, Catherine Rogers and Shawn Toohey voted in favor of the project while Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua opposed it. Council President Tim Jordan and Councilor John Michitson were absent.
Barrett asked if the bridge’s underpass could be widened for vehicle traffic, but was told by Karl Eckstrom, senior director for the MBTA’s bridge and structures department, that it would be a difficult project to undertake for several reasons.
“To make the bridge longer and the roadway wider is a much more invasive project and much more time consuming,” Eckstrom said. “The abutments that are there are historic and would probably have to remain in place anyways.”
Bevilacqua asked if inflation will escalate the project’s cost. Eckstrom said that due to current market conditions, the cost has increased from an estimated $9 million to an estimated $13 million.
Andrew Herlihy, the city’s MassWorks Grants administrator, said a $1.95 million MassWorks grant Haverhill received to support the planned Procopio housing project on the Bradford side of the river will pay for improvements to the intersections of South Elm Street, Blossom Street and Railroad Avenue.
He said those intersection improvements will include new traffic signals, road realignment and repaving.
The $100 million project planned by the Procopio Companies of Lynnfield will transform the long-vacant Ornsteen Heel factory property in Bradford into a 290-unit apartment complex with a variety of amenities, including a spacious waterfront park for public use.
The MBTA’s roughly $13 million bridge replacement project will take place at the same time the MassWorks funded traffic improvements are taking place, officials said.
“We expect both projects to go out to bid later this summer,” Herlihy said.
Herlihy also said the MBTA agreed to make certain roadway improvements that will save the city from spending its MassWorks grant money on and will free up that money for additional water and sewer line replacement and other improvements not initially planned for under the grant.
Site prep work beings next March/April, Herlihy said.
“By the end of 2023 they hope to demolish the old Georgetown Branch, and will require a brief shutdown to vehicle traffic,” he said. “They will build a platform where the old unused train bridge then they’ll install the new bridge in the spring of 2024.”
He said the existing bridge and its active rails will continue to be used by trains until the weekend when the replacement bridge is set in place, then train traffic will resume that Monday.
“After that we will be paving under the bridge and completing any unfinished roadway work,” Herlihy said. “The MBTA will be excavating under the bridge to remove asphalt and the cobblestones that are beneath it and will replace it with a good repaving.”
“We want to get this done before the Basiliere Bridge is rehabilitated,” Herlihy added. “When the Basiliere is under construction many people are going to want to use the Comeau bridge ... that’s the challenge here and that’s why we’re doing this accelerated bridge project.”
