LAWRENCE — Family Services of the Merrimack Valley is offering a one-time trauma response group for people in Greater Lawrence who were affected by the Columbia Gas Disaster of September 2018.
Although it was a year ago, recent events have caused anxious feelings to resurface. Anyone is welcome to attend the group session, which is being offered at no cost. The groups will be facilitated by a trained trauma response professional and will be designed to help people process the trauma they experienced and identify skills for self-care going forward.
Individuals interested in attending must RSVP in advance by emailing lhowe@fsmv.org or calling 978-327-6639. Two groups will be held. One will be facilitated in Spanish and one in English. The Spanish group will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6–7:30 p.m. at 1 Union St., Suite 104, in Lawrence.
The English group will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6–7:30 p.m. at 430 North Canal St., Lawrence.
For more information call 978-327-6600 or go to www.FSMV.org.
Womens' City Club to meet
HAVERHILL — Toe-tapping jazz will be enjoyed by members of the Women’s City Club of Haverhill Tuesday, Oct. 15. Jazz in The Air is a trio of musicians who will entertain with well-known show tunes and swing music.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the Lower Level of the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. A brief business meeting is followed by light refreshments. The program begins at 1:45 p.m.
New members and guests are welcome. Women come from many towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire to enjoy the camaraderie and friendship of other women. For more information, contact contact Judy Dionne at jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Film screening a catalyst for conversation
DERRY — As part of a multi-year statewide program designed to foster conversations with the public on law, justice, and civics, the New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education, NHICE, will screen the film "To Kill a Mockingbird" at Pinkerton Academy’s Stockbridge Theatre on Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
A community discussion accompanying the film showing will be led by Heidi Parenti, Pinkerton Academy English teacher; Jennifer Resmini, Pinkerton Academy Dean of Faculty; Pinkerton Academy student Alexandrine Lacasse; and Dina Michael Chaitowitz, NHICE trustee and former federal prosecutor."
This program was made possible with support from New Hampshire Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register, please contact Dina Michael Chaitowitz at dinacivics@gmail.com.
Calling All Knitters and Crocheters
HAVERHILL — The public library’s Knit and Crochet Group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Talk about your favorite books, yarns and patterns. Bring your knitting and/or crochet project and make some progress while we chat. No registration is necessary.
3rd annual Walk for Hope Oct. 19
LAWRENCE – People from all over the Merrimack Valley area are getting ready to lace up their walking shoes and support the 3rd annual Walk for Hope on Oct. 19 to raise money and awareness for the Samaritans of the Merrimack Valley. Family Services of the Merrimack Valley is pleased to announce that Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, Mass., will be this year’s keynote speaker.
“The rate of suicide in the United States is rising at an alarming rate,” said Elizabeth Sweeney, Family Services’ Chief Executive Officer. “We need to have more people like Rep. Moulton who will lend the voice to this important issue. Only then can we end the stigma and get people the help they need.”
Prior to serving in Congress representing Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District, Moulton served four tours of duty in Iraq as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. Earlier this year, he publicly disclosed that he was managing Post Traumatic Stress from his experiences in Iraq and proposed legislation to reduce stigmas around seeking treatment for mental illness. He believes talking about mental health and suicide makes it easier for people to seek treatment, and is looking forward to speaking at this year’s Walk of Hope.
The Walk for Hope will be held on Oct. 19, at the Willows Professional Park in North Andover. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a 1.5-mile walk starting at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds will benefit Family Services’ Samaritans of Merrimack Valley program, which provides suicide prevention education throughout the state, and offers support to individuals who lost a loved-one to suicide. For more information on contact Debbie Helms at 978-327-6671, or visit fsmv.org/walkforhope,
Spirits of the World
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a presentation Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. by Dustin Pari, who has participated in paranormal investigations in 26 countries, conducting research on six of the seven continents. He will share some of his favorite stories from investigations in Irish castles, French chateaus, Australian prisons, and other locations. Register online at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Caregivers host bake sale
LONDONDERRY — Community Caregivers of Greater Derry hosts a benefit bake sale at Mack’s Apples, 230 Mammoth Road Sunday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The volunteer organization provides support and assistance to the elderly, disabled and home bound so they may maintain independence in their communities and homes. They also operate the free Loaner’s Closet for Durable Medical Equipment.
The bake sale will feature homemade treats for sale, and people are asked to provide their favorite baked goods. Those who donate are asked to have their items individually wrapped and dropped off on Saturday, Oct. 19, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of St. Peter, 3 Peabody Road, Londonderry, or bring items to Mack's on the day of the sale. Call 603-432-0877 for more information and to let Caregivers know what donations will be made.
Ladies firearms clinic eyed for spring
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Hound, Rod and Gun Club’s held its annual Ladies Firearms Clinic Saturday, Oct. 5. The club holds this women-only event every fall. Club President Jeff Richards said this event has become so popular that his club is considering holding it next spring as well.
At the “LFC,” as the instructors refer to it, women are shown how to safely operate pistols, rifles, and even archery, Richards said.
"Most have never touched a firearm before, but by the end of the day, we often have a bunch of Annie Oakleys on our hands," he said. "The feedback has always been overwhelmingly positive. They find the skills that they encounter very empowering, but also just plain fun."
Visit online at hhrg.org.