BOSTON — The potential start of jury trials in district and superior courts has been pushed back until next month.
Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey announced the earliest possible date for trials to start will be Monday, Nov. 9.
Jury trials, which have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, were previously scheduled to resume on Oct. 23, according to a Supreme Judicial Court order.
Carey announced the latest postponement of the jury trials in a statement released late last week.
"Plans call for initially conducting a limited number of jury trials, with six-person juries, in a designated number of court houses," Carey said.
The Office of the Jury Commissioner is canceling jurors summoned for the weeks of Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 due to the trial delay.
Carey said reviews of court buildings continue "to minimize any risk to jurors, court users and court staff."
"We are following CDC guidance in terms of occupancy levels and want to take a few more weeks to prepare. This is a complicated process, given the coordination required," she said.
She added any trial scheduled prior to Nov. 9 will be rescheduled.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.