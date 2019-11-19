BOSTON — Native Americans say the imagery on the Massachusetts state flag is symbol of the brutal suppression of the region's indigenous people at the hands of colonial governments.
On Tuesday, members of the Legislature's Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight heard testimony from tribal leaders, lawmakers and others who want to create a commission to consider changes to the emblems of government.
Under the proposal, backed by more than 30 lawmakers, a 15-member panel would review features of the state flag and seal "which potentially have been unwittingly harmful to or misunderstood by the citizens" and recommend changes that "reflect and embody the historic and contemporary commitments of the commonwealth to peace, justice, liberty and equality."
"As we head toward toward the 400th anniversary of the Plymouth landing, we have a responsibility to tell the story of our history truthfully," Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, a primary sponsor of the bill, told the panel. "And we have a responsibility to replace images and symbols that perpetuate harmful stereotypes, whether intentionally or unintentionally."
The state flag, designed nearly 240 years ago, features a coat of arms and a Native American clutching a bow and arrow, with an arm above him holding a broadsword. Below is a motto, "Ense petit placidam sub libertate quietem," which translates from Latin to, "By the sword we seek peace, but peace under liberty."
The logo is used virtually everywhere in state government, from Statehouse offices to state police cruisers to the governor's letterhead.
Indian tribal leaders say the flag and logo are painful reminders of the colonial experience that, like Confederate monuments in the South, should be removed.
Faries Gray, of the Massachusett tribe, talked about the brutal treatment of his ancestors by English settlers and colonial governments that took indigenous land and killed tribal leaders. He told the panel the seal and flag "must be changed" so that Native Americans "can finally begin to heal from the colonial trauma that has been passed down through our generations."
To be sure, Native American groups been pushing for decades to change the seal and flag, or at least debate the issue. Legislation to change them has been filed every two years for more than two decades, but it has never gained traction.
Meanwhile, there are few visual depictions of the region's original inhabitants — including the Wampanoag, Massachusett, Nauset and Nipmuc — at the Statehouse. While the walls are adorned with paintings of former governors, Senate presidents and Colonial leaders like John Adams and Paul Revere, little is there to remind visitors of Native American heritage.
The only artwork featuring indigenous people is a fading mural of Puritan missionary John Eliot, "Preaching to the Indians."
The movement to change the flag comes amid campaigns to remove Native American mascots used by schools and sports teams. Native Americans protest the use of mascot names and images such as "Redskins" and "Sachems" as derogatory, while some communities defend them as a celebration of native culture bound in local tradition.
Several states — including Maine, Oregon and California — have banned the use of Native American mascots, but state leaders in Massachusetts have been reluctant to get involved, instead leaving decisions to local leaders.
Dozens of communities have adopted symbolic resolutions in support of proposals to change the flag, as part of a strategy pressuring Beacon Hill to take up the legislation.
Some communities are considering changes to town flags with similar imagery.
In Cambridge, the City Council voted earlier this year to remove the state flag from its chambers.
"This is not about trying to erase history. Nothing we do can erase the fact that we sit on stolen land. Nothing we can erase the genocide that took place," Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern, a Democrat who also supports the bill to review the flag, told the panel on Tuesday. "The very least we can do is not have a state flag that celebrates that violence."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.