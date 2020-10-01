HAVERHILL — Bad news, boys and ghouls: Haverhill's traditional citywide trick-or-treat is canceled.
The latest COVID casualty happened at Thursday afternoon's Board of Health meeting, where Mayor Fiorentini and board members Peter Carbone and Dr. Romie Mundy decided that to keep children safe, the door-to-door candy grab is called off.
"As much as I love trick-or-treat, the COVID crisis has to take precedence," Fiorentini said. "Halloween is my favorite holiday for children, but trick-or-treat is not a government function. There is no citywide trick-or-treat this year."
In an effort to keep little ghosts and goblins safe, happy and sugared up during Halloween, Fiorentini and the Board of Health agreed to consider alternatives to trick-or-treat. Fiorentini said he spoke with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito Thursday and is awaiting additional guidance on safe Halloween-related event planning.
Haverhill is joining Lawrence in calling off trick-or-treat, Fiorentini said.
