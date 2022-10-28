The illness caused by RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, isn't new.
But local doctors are alarmed by the number of cases that have arrived this year at the very beginning of cold and flu season, which typically starts in October.
"We see (RSV) every year but this year we're seeing it earlier, and a spike in the number of cases has shocked us," said Dr. Joel Gorn of the Lawrence Board of Health. "In fact, Lawrence General had to transfer two cases of RSV, one to Portland and one to Albany, New York, because there is a lack of pediatric intensive care beds in Boston. This is something we did not anticipate."
Dr. Eileen Schneider told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that most children get RSV by the age of two, although people can get it at any age. The illness can seem at first like a common cold, and infants and young children may experience fever, lack of appetite, runny nose, coughing or wheezing.
Premature babies, children under two with lung or heart disease, older adults and people with weakened immune systems can develop serious illness in their lower respiratory tracts from RSV.
But it is hard to say why RSV, for which there is no vaccine, is showing up so much earlier than usual, Gorn said.
Adding to this concern is the fact that new strains of COVID-19 have been identified that may be able to bypass whatever immunity people have developed, and the flu season is also just getting underway. This combination of factors raises the possibility that hospitals could be overwhelmed with sick people in the coming months.
"I think it's anybody's best guess what we're facing this winter," Gorn said. "Right now, there's a dizzying array of new COVID variations, the most concerning being XBB. Right now, we think it's already present in Massachusetts."
This threat is part of a series of subvariants that followed the emergence of Omicron in late 2021, each more transmissible than the last.
"The BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 represent a fast growing subset of the Omicron variant," said Dr. Howard Koh of Andover, professor at the T.H. Chan School for Public Health at Harvard. "It currently makes up about 10 percent of viruses sampled, and unfortunately that percentage is growing. B5 is still the predominant variant, at about 70 percent of the cases. What is of concern to public health experts and virologists is that the newer subvariants seem to be more likely to evade immune responses. The way I summarize this is, the virus lives to mutate, and mutates to live."
But there are grounds for optimism in the fact that the bivalent booster shots that were introduced a month ago target B5 and other variants that gave rise to the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, and should therefore have some effect on the later variants.
"Exactly how much remains to be seen," Koh said.
The bad news is that not enough people are getting these shots, perhaps due to vaccine fatigue.
"The rates of uptake for the bivalent booster is so unacceptably low at 6 or 7 percent," Koh said. "We have seen the power of prevention through these modern day COVID vaccines that have saved so many lives and we need to keep our protection as high as possible."
The unpredictability of COVID-19, when added to aggressive cases of RSV and inevitable cases of influenza, has "disrupted" what used to be somewhat routine cold and flu seasons, Koh said.
In such situations having "robust systems to keep people informed" is critical to protecting their well being, and that has become possible with recent developments for detecting and reporting emerging viruses. These include the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics that the CDC launched in April.
"I think at last with this new forecasting system we're finally starting to do this," Koh said. "With this pandemic, Delta surprised us, and Omicron surprised us. This one we're tracking more closely worldwide."
Local communities report that COVID-10 vaccines and boosters along with flu shots are readily available at pharmacies and doctor's offices.
Andover is holding a COVID-19 clinic on December 8, but hasn't released details yet, and Haverhill Public Health Director Mary Connolly said the city's clinics are moving to Thursdays at the Citizens Center.
Thomas Carbone, Andover's director of public health, said that it's hard to be sure how many cases of COVID-19 there actually are right now because people are testing themselves with over the counter kits and keeping the results to themselves.
"We know that COVID and the flu are circulating in the community, but aren't seeing extraordinary numbers at the moment," he said.
Connolly said that she has learned of "random cases" of the flu, but she isn't aware of any cases of RSV in the Haverhill Public Schools. And while Andover Public Schools typically get reports of RSV from 1 or 2 families per year, said Nicole Kieser, Andover Public Schools spokesperson, they "haven't seen anything unusual so far this year."
Gorn said that the public can also take reassurance from the fact that there are "daily conferences" at Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospital where doctors and administrators discuss case numbers and the availability of beds where the sick can be treated.
"With COVID we surged from 10 to 20 to 30 beds," he said. "We were never at a want for ICU beds. Health care has done a fantastic job responding to need as it arises."
